Second suspect in Jefferson City shooting arrested, charged

JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors charged a second person in connection with a shooting on Maple Street on Thursday.

Justice Pierce, 21, was arrested and faces a charge of tampering with evidence. Court documents said he admitted to hiding the gun used in the shooting.

Daiontre Betts is accused of shooting at a car, hitting one person inside. He reportedly admitted to then giving his gun to someone else.

According to the probable cause statement, Pierce said he heard a gunshot, went outside and saw Daiontre Betts running toward him. At that point, Pierce allegedly hid the gun outside a house on Maple Street, later telling someone else to get the gun and hide it again. Police said Pierce then lied to them about where the gun was.

As of Tuesday morning there was no information on the shooting victim's condition.