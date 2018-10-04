Second suspect wanted in Dallas County double murder

DALLAS COUNTY - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies and the Lake Area Major Case Squad arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a Tunas, Missouri, double murder. Authorities are still looking for a second suspect in the case.

Dallas County Sheriff's deputies found Joe and Brandy Allen dead Sunday outside their home in Tunas, Missouri. According to the department Facebook page, burglars had broken into their home, and they engaged in an apparent shootout with the intruders. The Allens were shot and killed in the fray.

Jeffrey Dale Lee Stevenson was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder, armed criminal action, stealing and two counts of second-degree burglary.

Stevenson was being held at Camden County Jail without bond.

The sheriff's office is still searching for a second suspect, Billy Sage Medley, 22, who is wanted for murder and should be considered armed and dangerous.

To report information pertaining to the suspect's whereabouts, call the Dallas County Sheriff's Office at 417-345-2441 or call 911.