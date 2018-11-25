Second teen to stand trial as an adult in Missouri killing

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — A second teenager has been ordered to stand trial as an adult in the fatal stabbing of a suburban Kansas City woman.

The Kansas City Star reports that 14-year-old Joshua Trigg, of Lee's Summit, was certified Thursday to be tried as an adult on a first-degree murder charge. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Trigg and a 15-year-old boy are accused of killing 43-year-old Tanya Chamberlain of Lee's Summit on Nov. 1.

Police said the victim was at a car wash when two people approached her, entered her car with her and drove off. According to courtroom testimony, Chamberlain was stabbed or cut 49 times in the face, neck, back, forearms and hands.

The boys were 13- and 14-year-old at the time of the killing.