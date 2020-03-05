Second teenager charged in deadly Halloween shooting

JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed charges against a second teenager in connection with a deadly shooting on Halloween in 2019.

Grant Deppe, 17, faces charges of being an accessory to murder, armed criminal action and tampering with evidence. Devin Shrimpf, 17, was previously charged with murder for the death of 18-year-old Marquise Conley.

Police found Conley dead in a bedroom at a home on Rolling Hills Drive early the morning of Oct. 31.

According to court documents, Deppe was with Shrimpf in the hours leading up to the shooting, including when the latter allegedly threatened to "shoot" the home on Rolling Hills Drive up. Police said Deppe also later dropped Shrimpf off at a hospital.

The probable caused statement further said Deppe tried to hide a gun he reportedly had at the time of the shooting. Testing showed the gun and bullets matched those found at the scene of the crime.