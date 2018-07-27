Second TSA station opens at Columbia Airport
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport is adding a second TSA security screening station.
To account for the second station, rental car counters moved from the north side of the terminal to the south side where the TSA stations are.
This second station accounts for the four flights that all depart in less than one hour in the early mornings.
The City of Columbia said this is a combination of work between the city and the airport.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Ahead of World Hepatitis Day, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is offering free Hepatitis C testing.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police were investigating a Thursday night shooting at the South Providence Medical Park. Police say one... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Heartland Port Authority of Central Missouri's first and only public hearing saw several community members raise... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Sen. Claire McCaskill says an attempt by Russian hackers to influence her reelection effort is "outrageous," but "not... More >>
in
FULTON - Police rescued around 80 animals from a home in the 600 block of Grand Avenue in Fulton Thursday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A jury found accused arsonist, James Hall, not guilty after a three day trial. The prosecutor filed... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Camden County judge Thursday sentenced a man convicted of sex crimes against a child. Andrew... More >>
in
COLUMBIA- The city's Solid Waste Division hired a temp agency to help the curbside collection crew Thursday morning. Patricia... More >>
in
MACON - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is looking for a fugitive in Northeast Sullivan County. According to Sgt.... More >>
in
HERMANN - The Gasconade County Prosecutor's Office filed charges Wednesday against a woman accused of child abuse and neglect. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Top Missouri Republicans are joining together to fight a ballot initiative that would change redistricting. ... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - The Humane Society of Missouri said one of the dogs rescued from a property in Roach will... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Prosecutors filed federal charges against three of the four suspects from Wednesday's robbery at the Walgreens on... More >>
in
(AP) - A huge lake of salty water appears to be buried deep in Mars, raising the possibility of finding... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Late Wednesday night, Columbia Police located and arrested Derrick Lamont Burnett, Jr., 35, in connection to a home... More >>
in
(CNN) -- Investigators hope data from a missing Iowa woman's Fitbit may give them clues to her whereabouts after her... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport is adding a second TSA security screening station. To account for the second... More >>
in
GRANITE CITY, IL - President Donald Trump traveled to southern Illinois Thursday to visit the Granite City Works steel factory... More >>
in