Second TSA station opens at Columbia Airport

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Regional Airport is adding a second TSA security screening station.

To account for the second station, rental car counters moved from the north side of the terminal to the south side where the TSA stations are.

This second station accounts for the four flights that all depart in less than one hour in the early mornings.

The City of Columbia said this is a combination of work between the city and the airport.