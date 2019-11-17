Second vaping-related death reported in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY — Thursday state officials announced a second vaping-related death in Missouri.

Officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced the woman was in her mid-50s. DHSS officials said her death is associated with the use of e-cigarettes or vaping products, based on discussion with the woman's doctors.

"Sadly, we report the tragic impact e-cigarettes have had on another Missourian, and we send our condolences to her family," said Dr. Randall Williams, DHSS director said in a press release.

The press release said the woman was previously experiencing a long-standing underlying chronic lung condition. The lung illness is likely associated with a chemical exposure from vaping.

Physicians have been advised by Missouri DHSS to report possible lung injuries associated with e-cigarettes or vaping since late August. This has led to 35 cases confirmed or deemed probable of being associated with vaping products throughout the state of Missouri.