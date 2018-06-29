Second Winter Storm in Days Blasts Midwest

KANSAS CITY - A new snowstorm is crossing the nation's midsection, creating fresh problems for residents still digging out from last week's blizzard. The new storm was bringing heavy snow to Kansas and Missouri early Tuesday, after lashing the Texas panhandle with hurricane-force winds. The storm forced numerous roads and highways to close and cut power to thousands in Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.

A man in Kansas died after his SUV hit an icy patch on Interstate 70 in Kansas. A person died in Oklahoma after a roof gave way under thick snow. Kansas City, Mo., Mayor Sly James declared a state of emergency, and flights in and out of Kansas City International Airport were canceled. Drought experts say the precipitation is helpful but doesn't mean the drought is over.