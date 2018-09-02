Secret Service Investigating Target Data Breach

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The Secret Service says it is investigating a credit- and debit-card data theft at Target stores.

Secret Service spokesman Brian Leary confirms the agency is investigating, but declined to provide further details.

Minneapolis-based Target Corp. did not respond to requests for comment. A MasterCard representative referred questions to Target.

Target has 1,797 stores in the U.S. and 124 in Canada.