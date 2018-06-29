Secret Service recovers 'device' at White House

By: The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - A spokesman for President Barack Obama said a "device" has been found on the grounds of the White House but that it poses no threat.

Spokesman Josh Earnest said Secret Service agents recovered the object but that early indications are that it does not pose a threat to anyone in the building.

Obama and his wife, Michelle, are on a three-day visit to India, with a stop planned in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday before they return to Washington.

The White House was dark during Monday's pre-dawn hours and emergency vehicles with lights flashing were clustered near the southeast entrance to the mansion.

A security perimeter had been set up around the White House to restrict access.

Secret Service had no immediate comment on what it found.