Secretary Carnahan Asked to Show Voter ID

The missouri supreme court struck down the law requiring missouri voters to have photo identification. But some poll workers have been a little confused. When secretary of state robin carnahan tried to vote absentee in st. Louis last friday she was asked to show photo identification multiple times. It wasn't until an election judge informed the poll worker that she could vote without a photo id that the worker allowed carnahan to vote. "she proceeded to vote and then she talked to the executive director of the st. Louis city board of elections, scott linedecker, and he assured secretary carnahan that they would not be asking for photo id on election day," said stacie temple, communications director. Other acceptable forms of identification include a voter identification card, utility bill, missouri student id or driver's license.