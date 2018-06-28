Secretary of state announces accurate voter rolls

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander announced Thursday Missouri's current voter rolls are the most accurate they have been in decades.

For the first time on record, no Missouri counties have more registered voters than the voting age population.

In 2005, the United States Department of Justice sued the state of Missouri, alleging nearly one-third of the state's counties had a higher number of registered voters on their rolls than residents of voting age in the November 2004 general elections.

"The first step in protecting the integrity of our elections is making sure the voter rolls are accurate and up-to-date, and this is a major step forward in that effort," Kander said. "I applaud the local election authorities for working hard to update and maintain their voter rolls. There's still more work to be done, but by working together, we have made unprecedented progress."

Missouri established a statewide voter database in 2006 to help local election authorities keep Missouri's voter rolls up to date. Each county maintains and updates their rolls following federal and state law, but not every county had kept their voter rolls under their voting age population - until now.

While local election authorities maintain their own voter rolls, Kander's office provides support in the form of grants and assistance. The additional help aims to remove voters who should no longer be on the rolls. This includes people who have moved out of state, passed away, have not responded to mailed inquiries from their local election authority, or did not vote in two federal elections in a row.