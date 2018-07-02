Secretary of State Issues Alert About Fake Letter

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Secretary of State Jason Kander says that some businesses are receiving a phony letter that appears to come from his office.

Kander's office says the letter comes from an entity called Corporate Records Service. He says it falsely suggests Missouri businesses have to complete a certain form and pay a $125 fee.

Kander says the letter looks official but is not from his office. Any official correspondence from the Secretary of State's Office will contain the Missouri state seal and contact information for its Corporations Division.