Secretary of State Squares Off vs. Boone County Clerk

The federal Help America Vote Act requires all counties to share their voter registration lists with the state. Carnahan said Noren's the only county clerk in Missouri who refused, so Carnahan asked the U.S. Department of Justice to step in.

"The secretary of state is refusing to provide the system," responded Noren. "If you provide a voter registration system on our desk, we will enter the data."

Noren said it's all about the benjamins, because the state hasn't paid Boone County so it can change its computer system. Carnahan said the check will be in the mail as soon as Noren agrees to participate in the new program.

"There's been, I believe, $25,000 allocated for computer upgrades and other upgrades for just the voter database for Boone County," Carnahan said.

Noren said that's not nearly enough money to do the job, and she blamed Carnahan for the delay. Carnahan said she's tired of waiting for Boone County to join the rest of Missouri's counties that already are on board with the plan.