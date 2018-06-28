Security cameras added in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Five security cameras have been installed around downtown St. Louis in an effort to make it safer for visitors and residents.

KMOV-TV reports that downtown officials will not disclose the locations. The cameras will be operating by the end of April and will be monitored in real time by police.

The five cameras cost nearly $70,000 and are being paid for by the Downtown St. Louis Community Improvement District. Authorities say more are to come. Within two years, about 30 cameras are expected in the downtown area.

Crime downtown is up nearly 15 percent so far this year.