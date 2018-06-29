Security Gates Installed, Not Operating at Aspen Heights

COLUMBIA - The student housing development, Aspen Heights off of Ponderosa Street has security gates installed Friday following an armed robbery there on Aug. 30, but they're still not operating. Aspen Heights spokesperson Stuart Watkins said the complex will not start running the gates until all of the tenants receive the devices needed to get past the gates.

He also said, the complex is waiting for the call box by the gates to get installed.

As of Friday morning, the gates were not operating and security guards are still checking every driver before they enter the property. Watkins said the security check points will continue while the gates are not running with the amount of guests coming to and from the property. KOMU 8 News asked one of the security guards about the gates, but he declined to comment.