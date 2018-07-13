Security guards charged with murder at local bar in Kansas City

By: The Associated Press

(AP) - Two security guards have been charged with fatally shooting a man outside a Kansas City bar.

Thirty-seven-year-old Christopher Jones and 22-year-old Markell Pinkins were charged Wednesday with second-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Kevin Thomas. No attorneys are listed for them.

Police say Thomas struck a parked vehicle across the street from the Yum Yum Bar & Grill in January while the guards were stationed at the door.

A witness said the guards repeatedly asked Thomas to turn off the car after a passenger exited Thomas' car and said Thomas was drunk. The witness said Thomas' car inched forward before the guards opened fire.

Police say the guards acknowledged lacking the authority to handle incidents off the bar's premises. A third guard is charged with hiding Jones' gun afterward.