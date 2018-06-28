Security guards fatally shoot patient at St. Louis hospital

ST. LOUIS - Police say security guards fatally shot a patient at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis after he pushed his way out of a treatment room and refused to drop two knives.

St. Louis police Lt. Col. Rochelle Jones says the 46-year-old patient was shot Thursday morning at the hospital's Center of Advanced Medicine, which includes a cancer center and other medical offices and clinics.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the patient was in a room with his wife when he forced his way out and pulled two knives from his pockets.

Jones said when two security guards ordered the man to drop the knives, he refused and both guards men fired at him. The man died at the scene.

The man's motives weren't immediately known. Jones wouldn't say why he was being treated.