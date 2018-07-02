Security Increased at Lambert Airport

AP-MO--Lambert-Security,0061Security increased at Lambert Airport ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Security at Lambert Airport in St. Louis has been increased in response to the terrorist incidents in Britain. Travelers in St. Louis are likely to see more canine units and more uniformed and plain-clothes officers inside and outside the terminal. Particular attention is being paid to cars parked near the terminal. They're subject to search. (KMOX) (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-07-01-07 1436EDT