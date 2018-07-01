Sedalia Activates Emergency Snow Routes

SEDALIA - The City of Sedalia has activated the emergency snow routes on the basis of the weather forecast of snow.



Parking is prohibited on the streets designated as emergency snow routes.

The parking prohibition will be in effect until terminated by announcement or the street is substantially clear of snow and ice from curb to curb for the length of the entire block. Violator's automobiles may be ticketed and/or towed.

Information as well as a map of the Emergency Snow Routes is available on-line at www.cityofsedalia.com/snow.