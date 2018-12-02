Sedalia Activates Emergency Snow Routes

SEDALIA - Starting at 9 p.m. Friday, Sedalia will activate its emergency snow routes because of snow in the forecast.

Emergency snow routes prohibit parking on designated streets.

The parking prohibition will be in effect until the city announces an end or the street is substantially clear of snow and ice from curb to curb for the length of the entire block.

Cars violating the prohibition will be towed.