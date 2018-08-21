Sedalia Airport is set to undergo improvements

SEDALIA (AP) - Officials at the Sedalia Regional Airport are hoping improvements to the main runway will eventually lead to more traffic at the airport.

Construction on the airport's main runway began in early July, five years after the airport received a $450,000 to design the reconstruction. The funds were delayed by government slowdowns.

Airport director John Evans says the renovation is scheduled to be completed in three to five months. He says the current airport is too small for heavier jets to land, meaning some companies have to land their jets elsewhere.

The Sedalia Democrat reports the project will make the runway available for heavier jets, and will include installing new lights on a second runway, as well as lights on a street leading to the airport.