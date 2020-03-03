Sedalia company fined, ordered to reinstate technician

4 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, December 09 2015 Dec 9, 2015 Wednesday, December 09, 2015 5:31:50 PM CST December 09, 2015 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A Sedalia-based transportation company was fined and ordered to reinstate an employee who was fired after he reported a work-related injury.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration announced the action Wednesday against RCL Wiring LP, which operates as Idaho & Sedalia Transportation Company.

The agency determined the employee was harassed and disciplined after he reported an injury in February 2014. OSHA said in a news released the company fired the employee in June 2014, claiming he made harassing and threatening statements.

The company must pay the employee $332,469, remove disciplinary information from his personnel record and provide information about whistleblower rights to its employees. Before his firing, the employee had never been disciplined.

A phone call to the company seeking comment was not returned.

