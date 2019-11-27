Sedalia establishes fire relief fund after familes are displaced by flames

COLUMBIA — After four Sedalia families lost their homes to fire, the city is rallying around them to establish a fire relief fund.

In a news release, the mayor's office said some of the families had inadequate insurance, and others had none at all. As a result, they have, "essentially lost everything."

The fund was created to accept donations from community members who want to help. Donations can be dropped off at the municipal building, fire headquarters or the Water Department’s night depository.

Pets are included among the displaced family members, and the release said anyone interesting in fostering the pets until the families can recover should drop by the Sedalia Animal Shelter or call at 660-826-5816.

Have a donation you'd like to drop off? Visit one of the addresses below:

- Municipal Building, 200 S. Osage Avenue

- Fire Headquarters, 2606 W. 16th Street

- Sedalia Water Department, 111 W. 4th Street