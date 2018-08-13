Sedalia fire guts two houses, burns at least two more

COLUMBIA - A fire in Sedalia gutted two homes and heavily damaged at least two others Thursday in the 500 block of 4th Street. Dramatic pictures and video from the scene show flames and heavy smoke.

No one was injured in the fire, according to Sedalia Fire Department. Winds made it difficult to put out the flames, SFD said.

SFD said it is still investigating the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the families whose homes were destroyed, SFD said.

Sedalia Democrat reporter Nicole Cooke's tweets show neighbors gathered to watch and help. At least one person used a water hose to help in the effort. Others handed out drinking water to help cool off fire crews. The Sedalia American Legion brought Thanksgiving leftovers to the scene.

Below is a series of Cooke's tweets from the scene. We will add to this story as more become available.

Structure fire is a total loss on Fourth Street near Missouri Avenue. pic.twitter.com/x1jhjATEPO — Nicole Cooke (@NicoleRCooke) November 26, 2015

Original structure is mostly heavy smoke now, some flames still visible. Corner, neighbor house now has heavy smoke. pic.twitter.com/L8UP0r3guz — Nicole Cooke (@NicoleRCooke) November 26, 2015

Minimal smoke now affecting a fourth home, across the street. Home is evacuated, firefighters dousing with water. pic.twitter.com/nvi64Qbzgz — Nicole Cooke (@NicoleRCooke) November 26, 2015

Neighbors are helping Pettis County Fire volunteers with keeping water bottles cold for firefighters. pic.twitter.com/gHtDAfxyJJ — Nicole Cooke (@NicoleRCooke) November 26, 2015

Lots of spectators in the area - officials ask that citizens stay away from the scene, both driving and walking. pic.twitter.com/9Q60OePiVC — Nicole Cooke (@NicoleRCooke) November 26, 2015

Neighbor has stepped up today - using his garden hose to help fourth house smoking (next to his) and keeping his wet pic.twitter.com/YgzDMhLVzN — Nicole Cooke (@NicoleRCooke) November 26, 2015

Sedalia firefighters working on fourth house. Small amount of smoke has gotten into the front wall, gotten worse. pic.twitter.com/9lkBWsetac — Nicole Cooke (@NicoleRCooke) November 26, 2015

Been more than two hours since fire was reported. Heavy smoke still filling Fourth Street near Missouri Avenue. pic.twitter.com/jPE6G9lYjf — Nicole Cooke (@NicoleRCooke) November 26, 2015

Fourth house (across street from first) is getting worse. Small flames now visible. pic.twitter.com/LeuU93Z8R6 — Nicole Cooke (@NicoleRCooke) November 26, 2015

Ward 3 Councilman Don Meier, Mayor Steve Galliher on scene. Galliher has been here whole time helping crowd control. pic.twitter.com/rwWJ652Kfc — Nicole Cooke (@NicoleRCooke) November 26, 2015