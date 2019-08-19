Sedalia Hirers Temporary Fair Director

SEDALIA (AP) - A current employee of the Missouri State Fair has been chosen as the interim director. The Missouri State Fair Commission yesterday hired Mike Riley, the off-season events and concessions manager. He'll take over for Mel Willard, whose retirement begins January first. The 59-year-old Riley, of Sedalia, said he plans to apply for the permanent position. Acting Chairwoman Elizabeth Schlueter of Troy said the commission hopes to have the position filled by April. Riley has worked for the fair for nine years. Before joining the fair, he was a marketing manager in the farm seed industry.