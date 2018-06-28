Sedalia Honors Dey Family

SEDALIA - If you ever go to a Smith-Cotton high school baseball game, you're sure to see a member of the Dey family.

"Our family has been in Sedalia for many, many years. We have a lot of tradition of playing baseball," said Smith-Cotton senior shortstop Jordan Dey.

Stretching from 1951 to this day, a member of the Dey family has either coached or played on this field every single year, totaling more than 1,600 games.

"They've done so much for baseball and the community, and not just in Sedalia, but anywhere you go statewide," said Smith-Cotton baseball coach Jeff Mays.

That's four members across three generations. Those members include Bill Dey, his sons Ross and Warren, and Bill's grandson Jordan.

The tradition contimues off the field. Bill's wife Alma has served more than 250,000 people at the ball park's concession stand over the years.

But the family went through hard times when Ross Dey was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2006. He lost that battle on October 20, 2009.

"You only have one real, true friend in life. I believe that," said Mays. "And of course Ross was my one true friend."

But Monday was a time for celebration. The school and community honored the family by naming the field Dey Field.

"Its just a great honor. Ross would be totally thrilled," said Amy Dey.

The man who started it all, Bill, supports that sentiment.

"I'm very humbled and honored that this field was honored in the name of the Dey family," said Bill Dey.

Even though Jordan is graduating, he plans to come back to continue the tradition.

"I want to get a physical education degree, come back, and hopefully coach Smith-Cotton," said Jordan.

Day in and day out, there's a Dey in the dugout or on the field.