Sedalia Made Capital For A Day

Lawmakers spent the day in one Missouri Community in attempt to give its residents better access to state government.

The event took place in Sedalia, Missouri's 34th largest city. The governor brought most of his cabinet and some other state lawmakers.

"This is of course designed to be an effort to make state government even more accountable and even more accessible to the people of our great state," Blunt said.

Though not many citizens showed up, one cabinet member said she considered the day a success.

"I am getting the chance to see the different regions, and where I could come back later on my own with my own team and set up a round table," said Angel McCormick Franks of the office of supplier and workforce diversity.

One citizen said he used the opportunity to bring up a long-standing problem with the Department of Education.

"The spending is out of control. Disabled people are not getting services. I've been trying since 1978 to get services and be a productive citizen, and I've been told to go home and draw on my disability," said Richard Thomas of Sedalia.

Some Sedalia residents said they wish the event had been better publicized. The governor said he plans on making other cities the capital for a day soon.