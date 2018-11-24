Sedalia man arrested after drugs found in home

SEDALIA - A Sedalia man was awaiting formal charges Friday after officers arrested him Thursday when they found drugs and drug paraphernalia in his home.

Holden Boyd Browning was in the Pettis County Jail on a 24-hour hold Friday after detectives with the Sedalia Police Department's Drug Enforcement Unit and Criminal Investigations Bureau, patrol officers and a K9 Unit executed a drug-related search warrant at his home around 3:25 p.m. Thursday.

Officers said they found meth, marijuana, drug packaging materials and supplies and drug paraphernalia inside the home. Officers also said in the garage they found property that had been reported stolen from a recent home burglary in the same neighborhood.

Officers said they expect Browning to be charged with distribution of marijuana and possession of marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. They also said Holden is now a suspect in the burglary case.