Sedalia man arrested after shooting Saturday

SEDALIA — A 49-year-old man was taken to the University of Missouri hospital via air ambulance after sustaining a gunshot wound to his chest Saturday night, according to a news release from Sedalia police. He was in stable condition as of 6 a.m. Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the area of South Engineer Avenue and East 13th street at about 9:28 p.m.

Sedalia police arrested Michael Ray Carpenter, 28, of Sedalia, on charges of first degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and habitual drug user in possession of a firearm.

Carpenter was transported to the Pettis County Jail. His bond and court dates have not yet been determined.