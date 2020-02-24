Sedalia man arrested after shooting Saturday

1 day 6 hours 40 minutes ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 9:25:40 AM CST February 23, 2020 in News
By: Claire Colby, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

SEDALIA — A 49-year-old man was taken to the University of Missouri hospital via air ambulance after sustaining a gunshot wound to his chest Saturday night, according to a news release from Sedalia police. He was in stable condition as of 6 a.m. Sunday. 

Officers were dispatched to the area of South Engineer Avenue and East 13th street at about 9:28 p.m. 

Sedalia police arrested Michael Ray Carpenter, 28, of Sedalia, on charges of first degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and habitual drug user in possession of a firearm. 

Carpenter was transported to  the Pettis County Jail. His bond and court dates have not yet been determined. 

More News

Grid
List

Law students say they don't get mental health treatment for fear it will keep them from becoming lawyers
Law students say they don't get mental health treatment for fear it will keep them from becoming lawyers
(CNN) -- Before classes had even begun, a judge stood in front of Justin's law school class to tell them... More >>
30 minutes ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 3:35:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Columbia Post Office temporarily shuts down for HAZMAT treatment
Columbia Post Office temporarily shuts down for HAZMAT treatment
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Post Office closed for several hours on Monday. Office employees told customers the facility was closed... More >>
39 minutes ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 3:26:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in News

COU airport plans flights to Charlotte after receiving grant
COU airport plans flights to Charlotte after receiving grant
COLUMBIA – The city's big plans for Columbia Regional Airport (COU) got a shot in the arm Friday with the... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 2:19:00 PM CST February 24, 2020 in Continuous News

A Brighter Tomorrow - Anxiety
A Brighter Tomorrow - Anxiety
Anxiety is your body's reaction to stress. According to the American Psychiatric Association, anxiety disorders are the most common type... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 11:28:00 AM CST February 24, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of criminal sex act and rape
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of criminal sex act and rape
(CNN) -- Harvey Weinstein was found guilty Monday of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree involving one... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 10:59:00 AM CST February 24, 2020 in News

Republicans talk about health care for children
Republicans talk about health care for children
JEFFERSON CITY - House Representatives talked Monday about health care for children who are eligible for the MO HealthNet. ... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, February 24 2020 Feb 24, 2020 Monday, February 24, 2020 10:22:00 AM CST February 24, 2020 in News

Brunswick neighbors hopeful this summer means less flooding
Brunswick neighbors hopeful this summer means less flooding
BRUNSWICK - After a year of record-breaking flooding, neighbors in Brunswick hope they don't see a repeat this summer. ... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 8:22:00 PM CST February 23, 2020 in News

Linn basketball team honors player with autism
Linn basketball team honors player with autism
LINN - A lot of the times it's hard to know the affect you'll have on someone until after it's... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 7:08:00 PM CST February 23, 2020 in Sports

Books get a new look in Boonville
Books get a new look in Boonville
BOONVILLE — Community members in Boonville gathered Sunday in support of moving the Boonslick Regional Library (BRL) Cooper County Branch... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 6:15:00 PM CST February 23, 2020 in News

MU's CAFNR celebrates 150 years of education with Lt. Governor Kehoe
MU's CAFNR celebrates 150 years of education with Lt. Governor Kehoe
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (CAFNR) will celebrate the 150th anniversary of... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 5:23:00 PM CST February 23, 2020 in News

Opioid settlement still elusive as some lawyers criticize it
Opioid settlement still elusive as some lawyers criticize it
AP — State attorneys general are finding a national settlement over the toll of opioids to be elusive, as some... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 11:17:32 AM CST February 23, 2020 in News

Boy and Girl Scout Day educates local troops on water safety
Boy and Girl Scout Day educates local troops on water safety
COLUMBIA - Dozens of boy scouts and girl scouts showed up for water safety event at Hickman High School Sunday... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 10:34:00 AM CST February 23, 2020 in News

Sedalia man arrested after shooting Saturday
Sedalia man arrested after shooting Saturday
SEDALIA — A 49-year-old man was taken to the University of Missouri hospital via air ambulance after sustaining a gunshot... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 9:25:40 AM CST February 23, 2020 in News

Man arrested for attempting to unlawfully enter Fulton home twice within an hour
Man arrested for attempting to unlawfully enter Fulton home twice within an hour
FULTON - Police arrested a 44 year old Fulton man after he attempted to unlawfully enter a home twice, assaulted... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, February 23 2020 Feb 23, 2020 Sunday, February 23, 2020 6:10:00 AM CST February 23, 2020 in News

Body of deceased male found with gunshot wound in Sedalia
Body of deceased male found with gunshot wound in Sedalia
SEDALIA- Police officers in Sedalia responded to a report of a man lying in the roadway near the 700 block... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 11:01:00 PM CST February 22, 2020 in News

MU students raise money for cancer research
MU students raise money for cancer research
COLUMBIA - Dozens of MU students gathered to raise money for cancer research Saturday. Mizzou's Relay for Life raised... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 6:41:00 PM CST February 22, 2020 in News

Three arrested after car chase Saturday afternoon
Three arrested after car chase Saturday afternoon
JEFFERSON CITY — Police arrested three people after a Saturday afternoon robbery led to a car chase, according to a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 5:46:00 PM CST February 22, 2020 in News

Medical marijuana would lead to failed drug test under Senate proposal
Medical marijuana would lead to failed drug test under Senate proposal
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri voters legalized medical marijuana in 2018, but some lawmakers are worried about what that could... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 22 2020 Feb 22, 2020 Saturday, February 22, 2020 4:53:00 PM CST February 22, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 45°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
5pm 44°
6pm 43°
7pm 42°
8pm 42°