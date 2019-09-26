Sedalia Man Charged with Statuatory Sodomy Involving Minor

6 years 1 month 3 weeks ago Thursday, August 01 2013 Aug 1, 2013 Thursday, August 01, 2013 4:04:00 PM CDT August 01, 2013 in News
By: Tori Chamberlain, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

SEDALIA, Mo. - A Sedalia man is in custody after becoming involved in sexual misconduct with a child.

Sedalia Police arrested 67-year-old Edward Frederick Wednesday morning. A warrant for Frederick's arrest was issued, citing him for three counts of statuatory sodomy. Authorities said the victim involved was under age 12.

Frederick also received a fourth charge of tampering with a victim or witness in a felony prosecution. He is being held on a $5,000 cash bond or surety that he will have no contact with the victim.

KOMU 8 News will continue to bring you the latest details on this story.

