Sedalia Man Convicted to 11 Life Terms

MARSHALL (AP) - A Sedalia man has been sentenced to 11 consecutive life terms in prison for sexually abusing three girls. Terry Prisendorf was convicted last December of 14 charges of sex crimes. His co-defendant, Laurie Becker, is scheduled for sentencing tomorrow.

Two girls told police that he and a co-defendant, Laurie Becker, abused them in 1996 and 1997. The victims were Becker's relatives who lived with the defendants.

In January 2010 a third woman, a relative of Prisendorf, came forward with more accusations against the couple. Becker pleaded guilty in December to 15 counts of sex crimes against the children.