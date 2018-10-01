Sedalia man dead after Pettis County crash

PETTIS COUNTY - One man is dead after a single car wreck Sunday morning on US-65.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Caleb Stathem was driving south when his car went off the right side of the road, striking a guard rail. Stathem overcorrected his steering and his 2005 Chevrolet began to skid and rotate. The car crossed over the southbound lanes, a grass median and the northbound lanes before hitting another guard rail.

Stathem was ejected from his car on the second impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to MSHP, this was 59th fatal crash this year.