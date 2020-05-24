Sedalia man dead after single-vehicle crash

PETTIS COUNTY — A Sedalia man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover accident.

Richard Talbert, 26, was driving north on Route U in Pettis County when he veered off the right side of the road and hit an embankment. He rolled several times before hitting a tree, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded at about 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Talbert was pronounced dead on scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.