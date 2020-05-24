Sedalia man dead after single-vehicle crash

8 hours 59 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, May 24 2020 May 24, 2020 Sunday, May 24, 2020 10:08:51 AM CDT May 24, 2020 in News
By: Claire Colby, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

PETTIS COUNTY — A Sedalia man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover accident. 

Richard Talbert, 26, was driving north on Route U in Pettis County when he veered off the right side of the road and hit an embankment. He rolled several times before hitting a tree, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

Troopers responded at about 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Talbert was pronounced dead on scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

More News

Grid
List

Salvation Army's clothes donation increase amid COVID-19
Salvation Army's clothes donation increase amid COVID-19
COLUMBIA - Clothing donations to the Salvation Army are increasing during the pandemic. During the past few months, many... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, May 24 2020 May 24, 2020 Sunday, May 24, 2020 4:17:00 PM CDT May 24, 2020 in News

Mid-Missouri traffic and water fatalities at a low for Memorial Day weekend
Mid-Missouri traffic and water fatalities at a low for Memorial Day weekend
COLUMBIA - There have been zero traffic or water crashes for the 13 counties in Central Missouri, according to Missouri... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, May 24 2020 May 24, 2020 Sunday, May 24, 2020 2:32:00 PM CDT May 24, 2020 in News

MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
MAP: COVID-19 cases in Missouri broken down by county
COLUMBIA — As state and commercial testing is more available for the Missourians, the number of confirmed cases is rising.... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, May 24 2020 May 24, 2020 Sunday, May 24, 2020 2:00:00 PM CDT May 24, 2020 in News

Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks packed amid COVID-19 pandemic
Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks packed amid COVID-19 pandemic
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic didn't stop people from packing the central Missouri vacation hot spot of the... More >>
6 hours ago Sunday, May 24 2020 May 24, 2020 Sunday, May 24, 2020 12:58:59 PM CDT May 24, 2020 in News

Sedalia man dead after single-vehicle crash
Sedalia man dead after single-vehicle crash
PETTIS COUNTY — A Sedalia man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover accident. Richard Talbert, 26, was driving north... More >>
8 hours ago Sunday, May 24 2020 May 24, 2020 Sunday, May 24, 2020 10:08:51 AM CDT May 24, 2020 in News

Heading back to the gym? Doctors explain how to stay safe
Heading back to the gym? Doctors explain how to stay safe
AP —Are some workouts, like yoga or spinning classes, less safe than others? Should I wear a mask? Do I... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, May 24 2020 May 24, 2020 Sunday, May 24, 2020 9:54:12 AM CDT May 24, 2020 in News

Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: No recycling pickup next week after waste employees exposed to COVID-19
Sunday COVID-19 Coverage: No recycling pickup next week after waste employees exposed to COVID-19
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
9 hours ago Sunday, May 24 2020 May 24, 2020 Sunday, May 24, 2020 9:35:55 AM CDT May 24, 2020 in News

DNA, ballistics link man to April 2019 Kansas City killing
DNA, ballistics link man to April 2019 Kansas City killing
KANSAS CITY — A man has been charged in an April 2019 shooting death in Kansas City based on DNA... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, May 23 2020 May 23, 2020 Saturday, May 23, 2020 7:23:00 PM CDT May 23, 2020 in News

About 1,000 Kansas City workers learn of potential layoffs
About 1,000 Kansas City workers learn of potential layoffs
LEE'S SUMMIT — About 1,000 contract employees of a federal agency have received notice that their jobs face elimination in... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 23 2020 May 23, 2020 Saturday, May 23, 2020 6:47:47 PM CDT May 23, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Second stylist at Great Clips in Missouri sick with COVID-19
UPDATE: Second stylist at Great Clips in Missouri sick with COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield hairstylist served 84 clients over eight days while experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, and now a coworker... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 23 2020 May 23, 2020 Saturday, May 23, 2020 5:41:00 PM CDT May 23, 2020 in News

Three car crash on I-70 stops traffic for three miles
Three car crash on I-70 stops traffic for three miles
COLUMBIA - Three cars were involved in a crash on I-70 eastbound Saturday afternoon. The crash around 3:30 p.m.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 23 2020 May 23, 2020 Saturday, May 23, 2020 5:00:00 PM CDT May 23, 2020 in News

Local teen with disability misses summer job training after program canceled
Local teen with disability misses summer job training after program canceled
COLUMBIA - One local teenager with a disability is out of work after learning his employment training program for the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 23 2020 May 23, 2020 Saturday, May 23, 2020 4:25:00 PM CDT May 23, 2020 in News

University of Missouri- St. Louis to waive fall online course fees
University of Missouri- St. Louis to waive fall online course fees
ST LOUIS - The University of Missouri- St. Louis will waive all online course fees through the fall semester, according... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 23 2020 May 23, 2020 Saturday, May 23, 2020 3:26:00 PM CDT May 23, 2020 in News

Man dies after drowning in lake near Branson
Man dies after drowning in lake near Branson
ROCKAWAY BEACH - Deputies confirmed a man is dead after a drowning incident on Friday night, according to a Missouri... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 23 2020 May 23, 2020 Saturday, May 23, 2020 2:55:00 PM CDT May 23, 2020 in News

Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reports 194 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
Saturday COVID-19 Coverage: Missouri reports 194 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths
As COVID-19 spreads, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about the impacts on the community. You can find... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 23 2020 May 23, 2020 Saturday, May 23, 2020 2:40:00 PM CDT May 23, 2020 in News

Holiday weekend sees less highway traffic than expected
Holiday weekend sees less highway traffic than expected
COLUMBIA - One of the biggest travel weekends of the year looks a little different in times of COVID-19. ... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, May 23 2020 May 23, 2020 Saturday, May 23, 2020 12:39:00 PM CDT May 23, 2020 in News

Missouri jobless rate more than doubles to 9.7% due to virus
Missouri jobless rate more than doubles to 9.7% due to virus
ST. LOUIS — Missouri’s unemployment rate more than doubled last month due to the shutdown caused by the coronavirus, state... More >>
1 day ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 Friday, May 22, 2020 10:48:00 PM CDT May 22, 2020 in News

LOCAL LOOKOUT: Mid-Missouri man hides rocks for people, makes days
LOCAL LOOKOUT: Mid-Missouri man hides rocks for people, makes days
FULTON – Jess Carneal works about 40 hours a week at Brooklyn Pizza in Fulton. But when he’s not working,... More >>
2 days ago Friday, May 22 2020 May 22, 2020 Friday, May 22, 2020 6:36:00 PM CDT May 22, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
7pm 77°
8pm 75°
9pm 73°
10pm 71°