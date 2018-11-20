Sedalia Man Dies in Pettis County Crash

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. - Allee Mitchell, 18 of Sedalia, Mo. died after he was driving an all-terrain vehicle that travelled northbound and ran off the left side of the roadway of Cherry Tree Lane south of Bouldin Road at approximately 5:45 p.m. Tuesday. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Mitchell's vehicle struck a branch and overturned.

The highway patrol said Mitchell was partially ejected and one additional passenger was fully ejected. Mitchell was pronounced dead at University Hospital, and the passenger suffered serious injuries.