Sedalia man dies in Sunday morning crash

7 hours 14 minutes 28 seconds ago Sunday, September 30 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sunday, September 30, 2018 8:48:00 AM CDT September 30, 2018 in News
By: Edward Redler, KOMU 8 News Digital Producer

PETTIS COUNTY - One man is dead after a single car wreck Sunday morning on US-65.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Caleb Stathem was driving south when his car went off the right side of the road, striking a guard rail. Stathem overcorrected his steering and his 2005 Chevrolet began to skid and rotate. The car crossed over the southbound lanes, a grass median and the northbound lanes before hitting another guard rail.

Stathem was ejected from his car on the second impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to MSHP, it is the 55th fatal crash and 59th Troop A fatality of 2018.

Como Car Culture meet brings car enthusiasts together
Como Car Culture meet brings car enthusiasts together
COLUMBIA - Car enthusiasts all over Columbia got together to show off their rides at the Como Car Culture annual... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, September 30 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sunday, September 30, 2018 2:45:00 PM CDT September 30, 2018 in News

Air Force veteran gets new car with Army vet
Air Force veteran gets new car with Army vet
COLUMBIA – Air Force veteran Martin Alderman received a new car on Saturday, thanks to Army veteran Robert Scott Gardner... More >>
1 hour ago Sunday, September 30 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sunday, September 30, 2018 2:07:00 PM CDT September 30, 2018 in News

Columbia man arrested in connection with Business Loop shooting
Columbia man arrested in connection with Business Loop shooting
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police arrested a man in connection to a shots fired incident that happened early Sunday morning.... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, September 30 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sunday, September 30, 2018 1:09:00 PM CDT September 30, 2018 in News

Downtown Columbia shooting leaves one person injured
Downtown Columbia shooting leaves one person injured
COLUMBIA - A person was in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning in Columbia. ... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, September 30 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sunday, September 30, 2018 12:49:00 PM CDT September 30, 2018 in News

World War II paintings on display in Columbia for first time in decades
World War II paintings on display in Columbia for first time in decades
COLUMBIA — A collection of Thomas Hart Benton paintings highlighting the destruction of World War II are on... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, September 30 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sunday, September 30, 2018 11:33:00 AM CDT September 30, 2018 in News

Sedalia man dies in Sunday morning crash
Sedalia man dies in Sunday morning crash
PETTIS COUNTY - One man is dead after a single car wreck Sunday morning on US-65. According to Missouri... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, September 30 2018 Sep 30, 2018 Sunday, September 30, 2018 8:48:00 AM CDT September 30, 2018 in News

Crash involving semi shuts down Highway 63 north of Columbia
Crash involving semi shuts down Highway 63 north of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY - A crash involving a semi left motorists stranded on U.S. 63 north of Columbia Saturday night. ... More >>
16 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 11:13:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

One seriously injured in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash
One seriously injured in Lake of the Ozarks boat crash
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - One man was seriously injured after two boats collided head on at the Lake of... More >>
17 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 10:34:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

Trial date set for suspect involved in Waffle House shooting
Trial date set for suspect involved in Waffle House shooting
COLUMBIA - A trial date is set for a suspect involved in a New Year's Day shooting that left one... More >>
18 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 9:37:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

No injuries after Columbia apartment fire
No injuries after Columbia apartment fire
COLUMBIA - No one is injured after an apartment building caught fire Saturday night. Firefighters responded to a single... More >>
20 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 7:51:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

Elon Musk agrees to pay $20 million and quit as Tesla chairman in deal with SEC
Elon Musk agrees to pay $20 million and quit as Tesla chairman in deal with SEC
(CNN Money) - Elon Musk agreed Saturday to step down as chairman of Tesla and pay a $20 million fine... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 6:36:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force One returns home
Missouri Task Force One returns home
COLUMBIA - After 19 days of helping with relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Florence's destruction, Missouri Task Force... More >>
21 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

Roots N Blues art scene tries to get everyone involved
Roots N Blues art scene tries to get everyone involved
COLUMBIA - Roots N Blues artists are known for bringing people together to listen to music and look at art.... More >>
22 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

Alpaca farm opens to the public
Alpaca farm opens to the public
COLUMBIA – A Columbia alpaca farm opened to the public Saturday for National Alpaca Farm Days. The farm only... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 4:51:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

MU holds annual South Farm Showcase
MU holds annual South Farm Showcase
COLUMBIA - It was a day of food, fun, and learning for kids of all ages at the annual South... More >>
23 hours ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 4:22:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

Two arrested after armed robbery in Boonville
Two arrested after armed robbery in Boonville
BOONVILLE- Police arrested two men Friday night after an armed robbery at the Dollar General Store at 501 W. Ashley... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 3:34:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

13-year-old boy attacked by a shark while lobster diving
13-year-old boy attacked by a shark while lobster diving
Encinitas, CA ( KGTV ) -- A 13-year-old boy was attacked by a shark while lobster diving off the coast... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 2:02:00 PM CDT September 29, 2018 in News

Man who was shot by son to protect his mom sentenced
Man who was shot by son to protect his mom sentenced
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield man who was shot by a son who was defending his mother has been sentenced... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, September 29 2018 Sep 29, 2018 Saturday, September 29, 2018 11:38:00 AM CDT September 29, 2018 in News
