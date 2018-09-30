Sedalia man dies in Sunday morning crash
PETTIS COUNTY - One man is dead after a single car wreck Sunday morning on US-65.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Caleb Stathem was driving south when his car went off the right side of the road, striking a guard rail. Stathem overcorrected his steering and his 2005 Chevrolet began to skid and rotate. The car crossed over the southbound lanes, a grass median and the northbound lanes before hitting another guard rail.
Stathem was ejected from his car on the second impact. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to MSHP, it is the 55th fatal crash and 59th Troop A fatality of 2018.
