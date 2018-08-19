Sedalia man hospitalized following shootout with deputy

PETTIS COUNTY - A shootout with a deputy left a 27-year-old Sedalia man hospitalized Saturday morning.

Sheriff Kevin Bond reported that a deputy responded to a call on State Route U south of Sedalia shortly after 9 a.m. Saturday.

According to a release from the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, the deputy found an armed man in front of a home.

The man allegedly exchanged fire with the deputy. The deputy eventually shot the man, who was flown to a Columbia hospital for treatment.

The deputy was assisted by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.

Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office and MSHP continued to process the scene Saturday afternoon.