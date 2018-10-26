Sedalia man indicted for illegal gun possession

JEFFERSON CITY - A federal grand jury has indicted a man for illegally possessing guns.

Timothy Cota, 26 of Sedalia, was charged with a three-count indictment on Wednesday, being a felon in possession of firearms, being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of guns, and possessing a gun with an obliterated serial number, according to a news release.

Sedalia police and detectives carried out a search warrant at Cota's residence in September. During the search, officers found three guns hidden in various places, and methamphetamine, marijuana, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

The suspect has prior felony convictions for burglary, resisting arrest, malicious assault and possession of a controlled substance.

The federal indictment replaces a criminal complaint that was filed against Cota in October.