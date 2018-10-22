Sedalia man killed in Cole County crash

COLE COUNTY - One man is dead after being ejected from his motorcycle during a crash Saturday night.

Kin Darius Patterson, 21, of Jefferson City attempted to cross Highway 50 westbound at Lookout Trail when his 2014 Hyundai Elantra pulled in front of a 2005 Honda VT750, causing a crash, according to the crash report.

Michael Poindexter, 49, was the driver of the motorcycle. Poindexter was pronounced dead at the crash site, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

This is Troop F's third fatality this month and the 61st of 2018.