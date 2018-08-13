Sedalia man sentenced for distributing meth

JEFFERSON CITY – Sedalia man sentenced to seven years without parole for distributing methamphetamine.

United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri Tammy Dickinson announced that 36-year-old Arnulfo Alejandro Lopez was sentenced in federal court on Friday.

Lopez sold one ounce of meth to a confidential informant working with an undercover Missouri State Highway Patrol on Sep. 26, 2014. Lopez was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 10, 2015 and officers arrested him serving a federal arrest warrant the next day. On Oct. 6, 2015, Lopez pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine.

Lopez is responsible for a total of 28.2 ounces of meth based on the amount of drugs seized, the informant’s statements, and the amount of cash seized converted to methamphetamine.