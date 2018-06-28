Sedalia Man Wins $50,000 Lottery Prize

SEDALIA - The Missouri Lottery announced Thursday a Sedalia man is $50,000 richer after he bought a scratch-off lottery ticket for fun.

40-year-old Miguel Madrigal was doing laundry when he decided to walk to the Jiffy Stop Food Mart on Broadway and purchase a ticket. After discovering the $50,000 prize, he asked his longtime companion Maria Quintero for help claiming the winnings.

Madrigal has trouble speaking English, but has been a legal resident for more than ten years.

Madrigal said he won't make plans for the money until he has it in his hands.

The "5X Crossword" is a $3 game that began May 19. Madrigal claimed the first of eight top prizes in the game. More than $10 million in prizes remain up for grabs.