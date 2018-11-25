Sedalia man, woman charged in murder-for-hire scheme

SEDALIA (AP) — A Sedalia man and woman have been charged with attempting to hire someone to kill the woman's husband.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that 45-year-old Terry Johnson and 43-year-old Wendy Sue McGinnis are jailed on charges of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. No attorneys are listed for them in online court records.

Court documents say a confidential informant reported that during a conversation with the pair, McGinnis said she was willing to pay someone to kill her husband and mentioned she was a beneficiary to his life insurance policy.

McGinnis initially told a patrol sergeant last week that she only wanted her husband hurt. But she said she changed her mind and agreed to pay the man $25,000 to have her husband killed and make it look like an accident.