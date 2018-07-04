Sedalia Officers Make Drug Arrests
SEDALIA - Sedalia Police's STING unit and other officers found drugs and paraphernalia Monday after serving a search warrant to a Liberty Park Blvd residence. The officers found drug packaging supplies, a digital scale, Marijuana, and several thousands of dollars' worth of illegal prescription pills.In addition to the drugs, officers found $4,440 cash and 3 vehicles. There were two people inside the house, Talmadge Brown, 55, and Diana Brown, 62. Officers arrested both and took them to Pettis County Jail. They are being held on pending state charges of distribution of a controlled substance within 2000 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance X11, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
