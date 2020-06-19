Sedalia plans protests in honor of Hannah Fizer

SEDALIA - The Sedalia community is demanding answers after a Pettis County sheriff's deputy shot and killed Hannah Fizer Saturday night.

Rachel Whanger, who grew up in Sedalia, is organizing multiple protests at the sheriff's office in honor of Fizer.

"We just are demanding and are asking for real answers," Whanger said.

There are a lot of questions about what led to the deputy shooting Fizer because there is no dash camera or body camera video of the stop.

According to a report from Missouri Highway Patrol Troop A, the deputy stopped Fizer around 10 p.m. Saturday. A spokesperson for MSHP said the deputy shot Fizer after she claimed to have a gun and threatened to shoot him.

However, investigators said Tuesday they did not find a gun when they searched Fizer's car.

Whanger said discrepancies like these are angering, and that's what is motivating her and others to speak out.

"A lot of people who loved her are very angry, which is understandable, and I think that it will take a whole lot of people to really, really change the course," Whanger said. "Hopefully we'll get some answers. The family definitely deserves answers."

The Pettis County Sheriff's Office released a letter Thursday morning asking residents to "think rationally and not just with emotion." Sheriff Kevin Bond explained in the letter a deputy from Pettis County has been singled out and harassed following the death of Hannah Fizer.

The letter states this officer was not involved in the shooting or the investigation. "We are beginning to see people who are willing to resort to criminal behavior and taking advantage of this situation and turn it into social chaos," the letter stated.

You can view the full letter here.

Protests are currently planned for 5 p.m. Thursday and Monday evening. Whanger said she expects at least 50 people to show up to each.

Whanger said she wants to see the protests remain peaceful, but she wants to see results.

"I really do hope that there's change here and all over," she said. "We will be demanding justice as long as it takes."

Whanger told KOMU 8 News Fizer's funeral is planned for Saturday.