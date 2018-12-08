Sedalia police arrest six in drug busts

SEDALIA - Sedalia Police arrested six people in two separate drug busts on Thursday, Nov. 20.

Police arrested four people at 537 E 4th St. in Sedalia at 5:27 a.m. According to a press release, officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled prescription drugs and paraphernalia at the residence.

Police arrested Laura Martin, Derek Hughes, Robert Lynch and Jeff Jones. Officers then transferred Martin, Hughes and Lynch to Pettis County Jail. They released Jones on the scene.

Officers issued a second no knock search warrant for 1319 Walker Circle in Sedalia at 3:15 p.m.

Police charged Amy Wood with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and distribution of marijuana and charged Monte Gravitt with possession of marijuana.

According to a press release, as of Thursday, both Wood and Gravitt were in Pettis County Jail on a 24 hour hold.