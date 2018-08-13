Sedalia Police arrest two men on meth charges, one tased after chase

SEDALIA - The Sedalia Police Department announced Wednesday it arrested two men on drug-related charges after a foot-chase that ended with a taser.

Police and Pettis County Sheriff's deputies served a drug-related search warrant July 31 at a camper on Crestview Drive in Sedalia. According to the Sedalia Police Department, a drug-distribution investigation led detectives to a camper owned by Jason Johnson in the Crestview Trailer Court in Pettis County.

Deputies said one man led police on a short chase, but he was caught after being tasered. They also said they detained two more suspects but one was released without charges.

Sedalia Police said it searched the camper with a K-9 unit. Police uncovered multiple bags of meth, drug-packaging supplies, drug paraphernalia and a prohibited style of weapon.

Jason Johnson, a 41-year-old Sedalia man, was arrested on drug-related charges for meth and possession and unlawful weapon. Hughesville, Mo., resident Kevin Clark, 35, was arrested on charges for meth possession and resisting arrest.

Both men are being held in the Pettis County Jail.