Sedalia Police Arrest Woman Drug Search Warrant

SEDALIA - The Sedalia Strike Team Investigations of Narcotics and Gangs (S.T.I.N.G. Unit) took a woman into custody after a drug search warrant was served on South Sneed Avenue.

Nancy B. Crafton is being charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, manufacturing and distribution of a controlled substance within 2000 feet of a school (Horace Mann Elementary School).

Sedalia police found methamphetamines, packaging materials, a digital scale, paraphernalia for smoking methamphetamine and surveillance equipment inside the home.