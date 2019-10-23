Sedalia police seek help in missing teen

SEDALIA - The Sedalia Police Department reported a 17-year-old missing Monday night.

Marie McDonald was last seen on Oct. 17, 2019 leaving Liberty Park with someone she knew.

According to a post on Facebook from the department, McDonald is 5 foot 5 inches and 140 pounds. She has brown eyes. The last time she was seen she had long brown hair, going to her lower back.

Police are asking for the public's help in finding where she is.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sedalia Police Department at 660-826-8100.