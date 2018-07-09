Sedalia Residents Question Drinking Water

For several years, Sedalia tested chlorine levels in its deep wells once a week. The Department of Natural Resources says state codes require testing chlorine levels once a day. Too much chlorine in water can irritate the eyes, nose and stomach. Too little chlorine in the water means bacteria will remain in the water.

Despite the DNR's citation, the water department's manager says Sedalia's water has always been safe.

"The consumer confidence report put out by the DNR every year plainly states that we have not had any violations with water quality over the past twelve months. And all of the consumer confidence reports previous to that will confirm the same thing," said Charles Brosch, Water Department Manager.

Brosch said the city is now manually testing the wells every day and will install $30,000 worth of computerized monitoring equipment. Equipment which will check chlorine levels several times a day.