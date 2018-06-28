Sedalia Shoots Up Against Flu

That's because the flu has hit Pettis County harder than any other county in the state this season.

"The Kansas City area has had maybe one-third of what we've had in regard to the number of cases," said .

"By the end of December in 2005, we had nine cases. By the end of December 2006, we had 385 cases," said nurse Joann Martin.

Bothwell Regional Hospital has seen a surge in patients.

"My uncle went there the other day with his wife and they were telling people at the door that it would be an eight-hour wait," said Amber Castiglia.

However, health officials said they have enough flu vaccine. Contact your local health department if you still need a shot.