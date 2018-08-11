Sedalia Water Smells Fishy

Spring Fork Lake supplies 70% of the city's drinking water. The DNR said the lake does not meet state standards because it has too many nutrients that cause algae to grow and affect the taste.

Fisherman Dan Schirlls has lived in Sedalia all his life.

"I drink Diet Pepsi 24/7," he admitted. "I just don't care for the taste of water out of Sedalia. I haven't noticed any smell, but the water just don't taste very good."

But, Schirlls likes to fish at the lake.

"They keep Spring Fork really drained down," he explained. "Of course, a lot of people like to come out here and fish."

Charles Brosch, the city's water manager, said the lake also made the DNR's hit list in the 1990s. He said Sedalia is using well water and chemicals to combat the problem and has hired a company to try to improve the water's taste and smell.

Schirlls said the city should just use more well water, not lake water.